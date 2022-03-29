Participants in the World Government Summit affirmed that the countries of the world aspire to set balanced directions to shape the future economy, anticipate the future of man and the new decade of government work, facing global challenges and climate change, and thinking beyond the pandemic through digital transformation mechanisms and empowering youth and women, within the activities of the World Government Summit. Which is organized under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai «may God protect him». A number of officials and heads of global technology institutions and leading companies that are concerned with creating solutions to the challenges facing human societies, in statements to the Emirates News Agency “WAM”, stressed that their participation in this exceptional summit comes in order to enhance the readiness of governments to confront challenges and create opportunities, and launch Innovations for inclusive recovery, accelerating growth, and enhancing the role of technology. Michael Auden, Mayor of Broward County, USA, confirmed that he is participating in the Global Government Summit to promote Broward County in southeast Florida, and said: “I work with partners around the world to talk about the Florida story in Broward County, and it is a great honor to be at the Expo. And at the global summit and dialogue with the participating global figures, to talk about how we can work together to make things come true for all our people, and we are starting to see more innovation and technological improvements in the field of artificial intelligence in Florida.” And he continued, “Southeast Florida has become the capital of innovation now in the United States, as we compete with Silicon Valley and push forward in a way that promotes technological innovation in the field of economic transportation, and after the pandemic conditions, the world now wants to return to normal, and companies began working to create a positive climate, with Having a skilled workforce, returning to cultural and recreational activities, starting a business, and striving for a safe, stable and growing economy, and through such global summits, decision makers can be reached.” In turn, Maxwell Chambers, Commissioner of the US city of Miramar, said: “My participation here is to represent South Florida, which is the gateway to the world, especially South and Central America. It has a lot of land and a lot of industrial and commercial business, so the presence is important, and the need to look forward to the formation of cultural and economic ties, and a huge opportunity with us in terms of whether it’s healthcare financing or entertainment, and as I said, we have a lot of aircraft technology and companies There, so it’s a great space to be with great people.” For his part, Bashar Al-Kilani, CEO of Extension, the knowledge partner of the Government Summit, said: “We are proud to be one of the participants and knowledge partners in the Global Government Summit, in terms of the technology sector of interest to investors in the future, especially with regard to digital economy topics, including: metaverses, artificial intelligence Blockchain, which helps create great investment opportunities in the future, in the UAE and abroad, and we are introducing a digital economy that will change many things in the tourism, education and economy sectors.” He continued, “The change of the future and its dependence on the digital economy will change governments in their digital form, the most important of which is metavirs, and we have digital, cognitive and sensory experiences and integrate them with each other, and they have great characteristics and things will become faster in dealing, and planning easier in different sectors.” The summit is the global platform for more than 30 global organizations and more than 4,000 senior government officials, experts and leaders of the private sector, to explore the future of governments within more than 110 key dialogue and interactive sessions.