Digital content experts and influencers considered that the 2024 Billion Followers Summit, currently hosted by Dubai, represented a golden and ideal opportunity to exchange ideas and solutions about the latest trends and challenges in the world of creative industries, and to invest in the content industry economy, as well as learning about the latest production technologies in the world.

They explained during the launch of the activities of the second edition of the “Summit”, at the “Museum of the Future” and “Emirates Towers” ​​in Dubai, that the event contributed to enhancing the creative capabilities of content makers and providing them with skills that help them achieve their ambitions and communicate with millions of people in the digital space.

Vice President of the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, Saeed Al Gergawi, said, “The perspective towards (content industry) has completely changed to dealing with it as a type of influential economy, which determines the future of media globally and not just in the region, through the influence of influencers on the audience,” pointing out The content industry has achieved great success, helping private companies and various government sectors.

For her part, Noura Al Zaabi, Director of Talent at the New Media Academy, said: “What distinguishes the second edition of the One Billion Followers Summit in Dubai is the presence of four specific tracks that contribute to strengthening the digital content industry, starting with the (Let’s Progress) track, which helps increase… Purposeful content for content makers, and the (Let's Earn) path, which helps influencers make money and increase their contributions to the digital economy.”

She pointed to the third track, “Let’s Converge,” which provides the opportunity for influencers to exchange solutions and meet with emerging companies, while the fourth track, “Let’s Be Creative,” aims to open the horizons of content creation so that influencers can learn about new ways of writing inspiring stories through various tools.

For his part, Hassan Hashem (content creator) expressed his pride in participating in the activities of the One Billion Followers Summit, which is hosted by Dubai, the incubator of creativity and creators, noting that the summit brings together an elite group of influencers in the Arab world, and highlights the power of the “word” in confronting non-purposeful content. to which the Arab public is exposed.

He stressed that the One Billion Followers Summit is an ideal opportunity to introduce the history and present of the Arab world.

In turn, James Harrington and Marina Liani – the global team “Mind2mind” explained that “the real message through their global presentation is (communication and love), where the interconnectedness between everyone, despite all the challenges facing the world,” stressing that communication between humans It must remain strong, which is what Dubai, the capital of creativity, has given them, according to their expression.