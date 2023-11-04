Sharjah (WAM) The Sharjah International Book Fair, in its 42nd edition, constitutes an ideal platform for many participants from government agencies and public benefit associations to highlight their efforts, publicize their achievements, and present their latest initiatives. Among those entities is the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy, where Dr. Amhamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy, spoke. In Sharjah, in a special statement to the Emirates News Agency “WAM” about the importance of the Academy’s participation in this global cultural forum to shed light on the Academy’s most prominent achievements, represented in the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, which chronicles the Arabic language and all its words, and summarizes the heritage of the Arab nation. He said: Completing the historical dictionary of the Arabic language is a dream that the Arabs have had for more than 80 years, and thanks to God Almighty and the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, we have been able so far in the Academy and in coordination with 13 Arabic Language Academy under the banner The Union of Arabic Linguistic Academies completed 15 letters, with a total of 67 volumes, each volume containing 750 pages, pointing out that there were several factors that contributed to achieving this achievement, including modern technology, artificial intelligence, and great financial support from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. For his part, Brigadier General Dr. Muhammad Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of the Academy of Police Sciences, Sharjah, said in a statement to “WAM”: The Academy is keen to participate in the Sharjah Book Fair on an annual basis, given its importance at the Arab and international levels, as the Academy displays 136 publications this year. , including 36 new publications of intellectual production, legal literature and scientific research. The Academy will also organize, throughout the days of the exhibition, a number of intellectual seminars and lectures presented by professors at the Academy and a number of officers on police, guidance and educational topics to educate the visiting public about police tasks and activate the partnership between the two sides, in order to achieve Comprehensive security. Majd Al Shehhi, Director General of the Emirates Copyright Management Association, stressed the importance of the role of the Sharjah International Book Fair in introducing the association and its goals, especially since it is the first public benefit association of its kind in the Arab world, pointing out that the association also seeks through this participation to attract publishers and authors. To sign contracts authorizing the association to represent them before users wishing to copy their books, and in the event that the association sells the copyright license for their books to beneficiaries of libraries and universities, from here, the publisher and author will reap their financial returns. She indicated that the number of members affiliated with the association has so far reached 53 members, and the association owns 1,490 Emirati books, pointing out that they have signed agreements in this regard with a number of countries – the United States of America, Britain, Ireland, Brazil, and Malaysia – and the coming period will witness the association selling the first license in the UAE for a number Of the universities in the country. Al-Anoud Ali, Director of Projects at the Emirates Publishers Association, said that the association, which includes 305 members, seeks, through its participation, to introduce the visiting audience of readers and lovers of the word to the association’s most prominent project, which is “Platform,” which includes 7,000 books and 400 titles representing 36 publishers. Emirati, noting that the association will hold a number of dialogue sessions during the exhibition, the most important of which is a session between Emirati publishers and publishers from Korea, as it is the guest of honor of the exhibition, where the session will address children’s and young people’s literature. Abdullah Al-Hawass, cultural program developer at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture “Ithra”, shed light on the objectives of the center’s first participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair, which is to introduce the center’s initiatives that support and motivate community members to read and initiatives related to science, innovation and creativity, in addition to introducing the library. The center is considered one of the largest public libraries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and contains 326 thousand books in Arabic and English. The center also includes the first children’s museum in the Kingdom, in addition to the specific program “Enrichment of Reading” directed to male and female students in the Arab world to introduce the center’s most important initiatives and services. And his electronic library.