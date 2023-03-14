The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) use aviation, armored vehicles and all kinds of weapons to strike at the employees of the PMC “Wagner”, who are advancing in the direction of Chasov Yar near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on March 14 by one of the employees of the PMC.

“According to us, they have aviation involved, “turntables” (helicopters. – Ed.) fly out seven to eight times on a bright day. Helicopters and planes do not work on armored vehicles, but work on manpower, that is, on us, on trenches and forest plantations, ”the agency quoted him as saying. “RIA News”.

He noted that the enemy uses the tactics of “tank carousel”. During the assault on the settlement of Berkhovka, a tank battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was actively working against Wagner employees from pre-equipped positions near residential buildings. Each tank fires 30 shots, after which the battalions change. This tactic continued throughout the day, the fighter added.

According to Wagner employees, the enemy has a fairly well-organized defense in the Artemovsk direction. However, in some areas it “breaks through” in a few days under the onslaught of Russian forces.

On the eve of the publication INews reported that in the ranks of the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk, there is a pessimistic attitude and a critical attitude towards the military leadership. In addition, there is the possibility of encirclement of the city, which will lead to heavy losses and undermine plans to launch a counteroffensive.

On the same day, The Wall Street Journal noted the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering heavy losses near Artemovsk due to the lack of roads for the evacuation of the wounded. According to the publication, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased due to the fact that paved roads were inaccessible for the evacuation of the wounded and the supply of ammunition. At the same time, alternative dirt roads are impassable for most wheeled vehicles.

At the same time, the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, Alexander Syrsky, called the situation in the Artemovsk area difficult. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to resist.

Prior to this, on March 12, the commander of one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Denis Yaroslavsky, said that the Ukrainian army could fall into the boiler in Artemovsk, as it was in Debaltseve in 2015. He pointed out the similarity of situations when the routes are cut off and a purposeful exit of troops can endanger the entire column.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

