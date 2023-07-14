The sports sections of the seventh stage of the Silk Way International Rally became the longest in 2023 – 430 km. Izvestia correspondent Oleg Baryshev told about the difficulties experienced by the race participants during the Saratov-Volgograd stretch.

So, the pilot of the Minsk team MAZ-SPORTauto Pavel Garanin said that during the race their tread came off. They decided not to stop, so the remnants of the tread, rotating at high speed, damaged part of the car’s body.

The correspondent noted that the seventh stage of the rally was not only the longest, but also the most diverse in terms of coverage: from rocky roads to snow-white chalk hills and steep ravines.

“A lot of excess rolled. Difficult navigation, inconspicuous roads, tall grass – it was very difficult to find your way. We were in the lead, but hard,” shared the pilot of the crew team “KAMAZ-master” Andrey Karginov.

The largest race in Eurasia this year runs along a route 5228 km long, of which 2278 are high-speed sections. The rally unites 13 regions of Russia. In total, the marathon includes nine stages across Russia. The race will solemnly end on July 15 in Moscow.

The opening ceremony of the international rally-raid “Silk Way” was held on July 6 at the Millennium Square near the walls of the Kazan Kremlin. The event was attended by the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, seven-time winner of the Dakar rally Vladimir Chagin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In the first round among off-road vehicles, the absolute best time was for the VRT team of pilot Vladimir Vasiliev, among T3 all-terrain vehicles Anastasia Nifontova was in the lead. In the second stage, Vasiliev also became the best, among the trucks the driver of the KamAZ-master team Andrey Karginov came first.

In the third round in the standings of trucks, the first place was taken by the crew of the team of Sergei Vyazovich. At the fourth stage of the race along the route Magnitogorsk – Orenburg, Karginov won. It was noted that towards the end, the participants survived the heat – over +40 degrees.

According to the results of the fifth stage of the Silk Road, the leader in the T1 class remains the crew of the VRT team pilot Vladimir Vasiliev. In the class of production off-road vehicles T2, Anton Melnikov on Toyota LC 200 showed the best time. Dmitry Mordkovich from Team Maria Oparina won the all-terrain vehicle category.