Participants of the show “The Last Hero” fried an illegally caught otter in Altai

Participants of the show “The Last Hero”, which is filmed in Altai and airs on TV-3, butchered and ate an otter. The episode was shown in the program, and the participants talked about it.

The local prosecutor’s office has taken an interest in the incident – the show will be checked for illegal hunting, since otter hunting is only permitted during a certain period in the spring and autumn.

Otter caught in trap and fed to show participants

The Otter Eating Episode it was shown On July 20, in the fourth episode of “The Last Hero”, participant Pavel Yarygin told the camera that he went fishing and heard a howl. After fishing, he saw another participant on the river bank – neurosurgeon Adam Tsarikaev. “He’s cutting up someone there,” Yarygin added.

Then they showed the cut-up otter itself. Tsarikaev brought the carcass of the animal to the camp for his partners in the show, offering to eat it. The otter could have fallen into a trap that the participants had found in the river earlier. Judging by the episode, the partners thanked Tsarikaev for the catch, but the process of eating the otter itself was not shown. “I have seen this done many, many times with large animals, with sheep,” he explained.

The environmental prosecutor’s office took an interest in the episode

On Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office of the Altai Republic, where the show is being filmed, reportedthat the environmental prosecutor’s office has organized an investigation “based on information posted in the media about illegal hunting of fur-bearing animals by participants in the television program.”

The local committee for the protection, use and reproduction of wildlife objects also joined the inspection. “The results of the inspection by the Gorno-Altai interdistrict environmental prosecutor’s office will be reported additionally,” the department added.

In addition, the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs sent request to establish the identity of those involved in the hunt. This is a mandatory initial procedure, despite the fact that all names are listed in the show.

How it is stateda statement about the program was written by one of the viewers, however, no other details of the appeal are given.

Photo: Jim / Unsplash

It is notedthat the violation may be the fact that otter hunting is only permitted in autumn and winter and that trapping is prohibited.

The show’s participants were called poachers

TV show review blogger Andy Goldred called determine the location of the filming, since the right bank of Lake Teletskoye (the filming is taking place in that area) is part of the Altai State Nature Reserve, where fishing and hunting are prohibited.

He also called the show’s participants poachers. “The neurosurgeon finished off the unfortunate animal and skinned it right away. Let me remind you that in the last episode they released a piglet for free and literally a day later caught the unfortunate wild animal using the most inhumane method,” the blogger was indignant.