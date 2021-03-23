In Russia, they detained five people involved in the case of organizing a terrorist cell in one of the colonies of Kalmykia. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the criminal case was initiated under parts 1 and 2 of article 205.4 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Creation of a terrorist community and participation in it”). Now the investigation intends to ask the court for an arrest warrant for the defendants.

On March 10, it was reported that a court in Kalmykia had sentenced the former heads of correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2), who covered the school for beginning terrorists organized in the institution. They were given three years and six months in a penal colony and eight years and six months in a penal colony with disenfranchisement.

In 2019, investigators identified a school of novice terrorists in the colony. Under the protectorate of the administration of IK-2, the recidivist Shakhban Hasanov created a Muslim community in the institution and proclaimed himself its emir. He collected tribute from other prisoners, prepared them for jihad and severely punished apostates. In addition, illegal call centers operated in the colony. Until 2013, the income from them was controlled by “thieves” inmates. A certain percentage went to the jailers as bribes.