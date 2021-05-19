During a rally in support of Palestine in New York, when the police tried to detain one of its participants, the protesters staged a scuffle. On Wednesday, May 19, reports TASS…

It is noted that the activists were holding a sit-in in the Manhattan area at the 17th police station next to Third Avenue, where, in their opinion, at least one of the earlier detained protesters is located.

The police refused to give in to the demands of the protesters and at some point tried to detain one of the protesters. In turn, the assembled people tried to fight him off, empty plastic bottles flew at the law enforcement officers. When the protester was nevertheless taken away, the rest of the participants reassured those who tried to arrange clashes with the police.

The agency notes that there are calls in the crowd to stay at the police station at night and through social networks to invite others to join the protest. The action involves Palestinians, as well as supporters of leftist movements.

The rallies in support of Palestine are currently taking place in New York almost daily and gathering hundreds of people. So on May 16, about 500 people took to the streets of the city. Due to the mass rallies of demonstrators, the police had to block several streets in Manhattan for some time last week, after which the protesters completely occupied one of the main squares of the city – Times Square. In New York, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it is increasingly common to see drivers with Palestinian flags attached to their cars.

The aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict took place in early May. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem, followed by protests and riots.

The radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation on May 10. Israel refused to comply with her demands. Then the members of the movement began shelling the country’s territory from rocket launchers.