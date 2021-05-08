Athletes and team members from Uzbekistan at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo began to receive vaccination against COVID-19 with the Russian drug Sputnik V. This is reported on website National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Uzbekistan.

Para-swimmers were the first to get vaccinated.

“The process of vaccination of representatives of the delegation of Uzbekistan who will take part in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo-2020 has begun today. It should be noted that in the process of vaccination the drug “Sputnik V” is used, – the message says.

It is specified that a total of 250 athletes and members of the delegation of the Uzbek team will be vaccinated by June 1.

The day before, it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed measures to combat coronavirus and the organization of vaccine production in the republic.

At the end of April, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan announced the readiness of the republic to begin production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus infection. The vaccine was registered in Uzbekistan in February.

The Sputnik V vaccine became the first COVID-19 drug in Russia and the world, developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. The first Russian vaccine was registered in August 2020.

According to information published by the medical journal The Lancet, according to the results of the third phase of clinical trials, the effectiveness of the drug was 91.6% after analyzing data from more than 19 thousand volunteers, in relation to severe cases of coronavirus – 100%.