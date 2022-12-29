More than ten people were detained in Moscow after a brawl at a New Year’s corporate party

During the New Year’s corporate party in the south of Moscow, a fight broke out between the celebrants. This is reported RIA News.

The source of the agency claims that initially there was a conflict between two citizens, which escalated into a brawl. More than ten people were taken to the police for questioning.

There were no casualties. For one citizen, an administrative material was drawn up on petty hooliganism.

A similar case was reported in 2019. Then a mass brawl took place in a restaurant in Rostov-on-Don. Then the employees of several companies at once celebrated a New Year’s corporate party in the establishment, and at some point a conflict arose between the restaurant’s visitors. In total, about ten people took part in the fight.