Participants of the Nakhimov vintage car run project visited the Massandra winery in Crimea. This was reported by the TV channel “78»On Wednesday, May 5th.

On the main square of the enterprise, the drivers of rare cars showed a master class on figured driving, after which they went down to the basements of the plant, where they were told about its traditions, which are more than 120 years old.

“Today and in 2021 we are expecting a huge number of tourists. I would especially like to note that the very seasonal severity that was always pointed out to us on the southern coast of Crimea has disappeared. Now the season has become completely invisible. We can say that it began in March. April gave us an even bigger increase. But the month of May is already the full opening of the season, ”said Elena Miroshnik, head of the department of tourism and social and cultural services of the plant.

The Nakhimov rally started in Sevastopol on Sunday. Participants arrived from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Krasnodar.

The cars set off on a five-day race along the scenic roads of the peninsula. The program includes travel through Sevastopol, Evpatoria, Balaklava and Alushta.

To participate in the rally, enthusiasts restored vehicles from the Soviet era, such as Volga, Zhiguli, Pobeda and others. The winners of the project will be announced tomorrow in Sudak, where they will be announced in the cellars of the famous Novosvetskiy Factory of Sparkling Wines.

The Nakhimov Rally takes place from 1 to 6 May 2021 on the roads of Crimea for the sixth time. The sports part of the rally is a half dozen competition sites for the regularity of movement on the mountain and coastal roads of the Crimea. The total distance of the competition is about 1030 km. The program includes a day of rest on the southern coast of Crimea.