In an exciting revelation, the hit cooking show ‘The Biggest Chef: Celebrities’ has left its fans in anticipation, which is why it is coming in its next episode. During a recently unveiled sneak peek, it was announced that the contestants will have the chance to share the set with one of their family members as they face challenging culinary tests.

The production of the program surprised viewers by showing that Katia Palma’s mother, Laura Spoya’s husband, among others, will be by the side of their loved ones showing their best culinary facet to give them a hand and thus prevent them from being eliminated next .

Advancement showed a friendly and welcoming atmosphere on set, which promises a unique experience for both the contestants and their families. The culinary challenges that the jury has prepared for them will put their skills, creativity and ability to work as a team to the test. Contestants must strive to earn the approval of the jury and overcome every challenge that comes their way.

This turn in the dynamics of the program has generated great expectations among fans, who expect watch the emotional interaction between the contestants and their family members while cooking together. Without a doubt, this will be an opportunity for viewers to get to know the most personal and human side of their favorite culinary stars.

