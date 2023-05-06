“Kommersant”: the participants of the four-party grain deal resumed negotiations on its extension

Announced for Friday, May 5, the discussion of the grain deal by representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN has been postponed to next week. The fact that the parties to the quadripartite agreement resumed negotiations on its extension, writes “Kommersant”.

Instead of discussing the deal in Istanbul, preliminary technical negotiations took place. As representatives of the Turkish side explained, the meeting was postponed due to “the need to hold a meeting with the participation of UN technical staff, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine.” Later it became known that the participants of this meeting discussed the agenda of the upcoming negotiations and some “technical aspects”.