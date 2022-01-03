Representatives of the akimat (administration) of the Mangystau region in Kazakhstan called on the participants of the “gas” protest to resolve issues in the legal field. It is reported by RIA News…

During the meeting with the gathered, representatives of local executive bodies called on citizens to conduct a constructive dialogue, the press service of the akimat told the agency. Also, officials “explained the need to maintain public order, since its violation can lead to a threat to the life and health of the population.”

Earlier it was reported that the protesters in the Kazakh Zhanaozen drove out from the central square of the Akim of the Mangistau region, Nurlan Nogayev, who had come to the talks, and his subordinates. Local residents were dissatisfied with his statement that the authorities had agreed with the owners of the gas stations on a certain reduction in fuel prices.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on the morning of January 2 in Zhanaozen and other settlements in the Mangistau region. Motorists demanded to reduce the cost of liquefied gas, which sharply increased from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10.2 to 20.5 Russian rubles) per liter.