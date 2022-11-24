The reason for the rapid development of Moscow was explained by the members of the Disco Crash musical group Alexei Serov and Alexei Ryzhkov. In an interview “Moskvich Mag” they stated that this process is accelerated by visitors from other regions.

“Half of Muscovites are originally residents of other cities, especially those who achieve something, mostly come from the provinces. And in the same musical groups, including ours, there is only one Muscovite, others are from the Urals, some are from Siberia, some are from Uzbekistan in general, and one left Moscow and ceased to be a Muscovite. That is why Moscow lives and develops so quickly, there is a constant influx of fresh blood. Who wants more – he achieves everything, ”the performers shared.

According to them, Moscow is a symbol where many people aspire to. They advised Russians to come to the capital, copy its ideas and best moments and integrate them into their lives. At the same time, the artists noted that other regions of the country are now not far behind the capital. Many cities have excellent restaurants, road junctions, modern airports and a good household component.

