At the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region, a solemn ceremony of awarding participants in the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command and staff exercises took place, reports press service Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the Deputy Minister of Defense of the country, Lieutenant General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov personally congratulated the units of Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar, Pakistan and Russia on the successful completion of the international maneuvers.

As he stressed, the Caucasus-2020 exercises were of a purely defensive nature and were not directed against other countries. Representatives of the command of foreign military contingents expressed gratitude to the Russian side for organizing the exercises, hospitality and the acquired training and combat experience.

According to the deputy minister, the servicemen of the six states have successfully coped with the assigned tasks. Thus, within the framework of the fight against armed formations of international terrorist organizations, the participants worked out the use of a coalition group of forces.

In a solemn atmosphere, the military were awarded the medal of the Russian Ministry of Defense “For Strengthening the Combat Commonwealth”, in addition, they were presented with souvenirs. During the ceremony, the symbolic flag of the exercises was also lowered, after which the troops marched in a solemn march to the sounds of the combined military band, the press service of the defense ministry said.

In addition, especially for the participants of the Kavkaz-2020 command and control squad, the ministry organized a concert at which the military artists of the song and dance ensembles of the Southern Military District, the Black Sea Fleet and the creative teams of formations and military units of the Southern Military District performed.

Recall that military attaches from 70 countries arrived at the Kapustin Yar training ground within the framework of the Caucasus-2020 strategic exercises. Russian President Vladimir Putin also flew to the Astrakhan Region and watched the main stage of the strategic command and staff exercises together with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.