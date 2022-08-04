Japanese participants of Sakhalin-2 decided to study Russia’s decision on a new operator

The Japanese participants in the Sakhalin-2 project, Mitsui and Mitsubishi, announced that they had decided to study the Russian government’s decree on the creation of a new project operator. Writes about it TASS.

“We will continue to discuss [этот вопрос] with stakeholders, including the Japanese government and partners, and will respond accordingly,” Mitsui said.

Mitsubishi explained that they will continue to study the details of the project and will decide on further actions after consultations.

On June 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on special measures in the fuel and energy sector in connection with the unfriendly actions of foreign states. He ordered Sakhalin Energy to change the operator of the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project and transfer the company’s property to the state.