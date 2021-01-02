French police fined 1200 participants in an illegal party in one of the hangars near the commune of Ll’eron. As the head of the French Ministry of Internal Affairs Gerald Darmanen wrote in his Twitter account, fines are issued to everyone who leaves the parking lot near the hangar, which is cordoned off by the police.

The amount of the fine is 135 euros.

We will remind, when trying to forcefully disperse an illegal party in the Brittany region, which gathered about 2.5 thousand people, three gendarmes were injured. Participants of the event entered into confrontation with the arrived gendarmes and threw stones at them. They also burned one of the gendarmerie’s vehicles.

To prevent clashes with the police from escalating into riots, law enforcement officers decided to use non-violent methods.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also intends to find and prosecute the organizers of the party, which was held in violation of sanitary standards at the height of the coronavirus quarantine.