Participants in an unauthorized rally in support of blogger Alexei Navalny attacked law enforcement officers on Sennaya Square in St. Petersburg.

Protesters pushed and threw snowballs at law enforcement officers in an attempt to repel the detainee.

Moreover, REN TV reports on the arrest of a man who hit the National Guard officers during an illegal action. The attacker tried to hide in the crowd, but in the end he was still caught by law enforcement officers.

Earlier it was reported that in the center of St. Petersburg on Sunday, January 31, traffic was blocked on several streets, including Nevsky Prospekt. Blocked Dvortsovaya and Admiralteyskaya embankments, Gorokhovaya, Malaya Morskaya, Sadovaya streets, as well as the embankments of the Griboyedov Canal, Moika and Fontanka rivers.

On the eve of the ombudsman for children’s rights in St. Petersburg Anna Mityanina warned children against participating in unauthorized actions. She also reminded the parents of children about their responsibility, urging them to explain to their children “the cynicism and illegality of calls.” Mityanina pointed out that the purpose of the organizers of such events are provocations, riots and scandals.

On January 30, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs also called on citizens to refrain from participating in unauthorized actions on January 31. A day earlier, the press service of the department warned that for participation in uncoordinated actions, there is a threat of liability, both administrative and criminal, including under the article on mass riots. It was noted that under Art. 212 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, organizing mass riots is punishable by imprisonment for a term of eight to 15 years. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation also addressed the citizens with a similar warning.