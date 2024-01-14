Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/14/2024 – 20:42

The 16 members of the group stage of the 2024 Copa do Nordeste have already been defined. The vacancies that remained to be defined were Botafogo-PB and Altos-PI, which got the better, respectively, over Potiguar and ASA this Sunday (14). People from Paraíba and Piauí still guaranteed a prize of almost R$2 million.

Sunday's classifieds, plus ABC and Juazeirense, which were guaranteed on Saturday (13), join the 12 teams already assured by campaigns in the respective 2023 state championships: América-RN, Bahia, Ceará, CRB, Fortaleza, Itabaiana- SE, Maranhão, Náutico, River-PI, Sport, Treze and Vitória. The group stage starts on February 4th. The tournament will be played until June 9th.

At Almeidão, in João Pessoa, full-back Lenon opened the scoring for Botafogo, two minutes into the second half, taking advantage of the rebound of a shot by striker Dudu Silva that stopped at the post. Belo's advantage, however, lasted three minutes, with striker Talisson Carioca heading in, leaving everything equal for Potiguar.

The 1-1 score remained until the end of normal time, leading to penalties. The team from Mossoró (RN) wasted two kicks, with defender Anderson and attacker Pecel, both hitting the crossbar. For Belo, full-back Furlan missed his attempt, sending it over the goal, but the other teammates were efficient. Striker Kiko's goal declared Alvinegro's 4-2 victory.

At the Lindolfo Monteiro Stadium, in Teresina, the net also shook only in the second half. In the seventh minute, midfielder Anderson Feijão scored a brilliant goal, putting ASA ahead of Altos. At 15, defender Leandro Amorim took advantage of midfielder Dhonata's cross and equalized for the hosts. The duel was heading towards penalties when striker Rhuann, in the 48th minute, gave the Piauí team a 2-1 victory.