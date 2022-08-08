Reuters: Russia and Ukraine pledged not to attack ships and ports as part of a grain deal

Russia and Ukraine, as part of the grain deal concluded in Istanbul, refused to attack merchant and civilian ships, as well as port infrastructure. This is reported Reuters with reference to the document, including the procedure for the execution of the transaction by its participants.

Also, according to the obligations, a military vessel, aircraft or drone cannot be closer than 10 miles (16 km) from a merchant vessel passing through the sea corridor, not including the territorial waters of Ukraine.

Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations (UN) signed an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea on July 22. The ceremony in Istanbul was attended by UN Secretary General António Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.