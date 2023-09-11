New Delhi (WAM)

Participants in the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of Twenty (G20) expressed their aspiration for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host next November.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency during the closing day of the G20 Summit in the Indian capital, New Delhi, the participants stressed that this global event under the leadership of the UAE will unite efforts to address the repercussions of climate change.

They pointed out that the UAE has made ambitious plans that have strengthened its global position in finding effective solutions that address climate change by reducing carbon emissions, as it was the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to launch a strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Tristin Naylor said. Professor of International Politics and History at the University of Cambridge, said that the UAE will witness an important and huge event this year with its hosting of the COP28 conference to address climate change issues.

Naylor continued: “In the coming months, all eyes will turn to the United Arab Emirates to see what the outcome of the event will be in order to reach an agreement to confront climate change and save the world from its repercussions.”

For her part, Yeshi Cele, senior editor at The New Indian Express newspaper, said that the UAE is constantly working to achieve a balance between development and environmental sustainability, which we expect to see significantly during the activities of the Conference of the Parties “COP28” that will be held in the country before the end of this year. General.

Concern for the environment

Journalist Yeshi Cele said that the UAE is one of the leading countries in caring for the environment and developing its natural resources, and adopting strategies based on creating a sustainable future to preserve the environment, noting that the UAE government is keen on sustainable development through proactive planning and many projects that have been launched to achieve the goals. desired.

Sealy expected that the UAE would achieve huge achievements during its hosting and presidency of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). Pawan Kumar Sharma, a consultant at Sansad T, an affiliate of the Indian Parliament, said that the UAE continues its tireless efforts locally, regionally and internationally to address the phenomenon of climate change, which places it in a leading global position in the global movement for climate action, in conjunction with its hosting of the COP28 conference. ». Pawan added: “We expect the UAE to achieve more successes and achievements in this huge global event, which will contribute to enhancing work to reduce emissions and adapt to the repercussions of climate change.”