Syed Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

Students participating in the ADNOC-Bloomberg Challenge for First Trading under the “ADNOC-Bloomberg Education” initiative emphasized the importance of the initiative in helping students develop their skills in analyzing financial data by engaging them in an experiment that simulates real global conditions for practicing investment in practice. They confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the initiative has contributed to the development of national cadres that rely on knowledge and innovation and possess global competitive capabilities, noting that they have benefited from training on the fundamentals of global financial markets, and familiarize them with the role that financial and analytical information plays in the global trade and investment sector.

In October 2019, ADNOC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Education and Bloomberg LP to implement a program to train and develop the skills and capabilities of Emirati students in the UAE. 100 platforms known as Bloomberg Terminal were installed in 5 leading universities in the UAE. The Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Within the framework of the first phase of the initiative, Bloomberg Terminal platforms have been installed in the UAE University, Abu Dhabi University, New York University – Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University and Higher Colleges of Technology – Abu Dhabi, where the initiative allows more than 4,000 students to access the platforms remotely.

The first Bloomberg Commercial Challenge was launched in the UAE from February 14 to March 25, with the finals to take place on April 11th.

The Bloomberg Challenge aims to help students develop their skills in financial data analysis and gain daily experience using Bloomberg Terminal platforms, which are participated in by 141 students from all over the UAE.

Realistic experience

Mohammed Saleh Al Kathiri, an Emirati, UAE University, said: I benefited greatly from the realistic experience of the trading world, the competitive atmosphere among the contestants, and the distinctive organization of this challenge, as I participated in the challenge to gain experience and self-development in the field of trading, which in turn will benefit my readiness to excel and start in the field of trading, and I learned several skills Among them, cooperation with the team, determination and patience is a challenge that requires long patience to see results.

He added: The challenge helped me develop my understanding of the trading strategy by knowing how to read the data and the success of the shares of each company, and today I feel that I am in high readiness to start trading because of the experience I gained and because this challenge is no different from the real world of trading.

Al Kathiri said: I tell my student brothers and sisters not to hesitate to enter the world of commerce and to be ready and enjoy every moment in their business life.

Competitive atmosphere

For her part, Maryam Muhammad Khalfan Al Muhairi, an Emirati from the Emirates University, confirmed: I was very happy to participate in the challenge of trading between ADNOC and Bloomberg, and the reason for this is the competitive atmosphere because we felt a great degree of realism and simulation for actual trading, and I wanted to participate in the challenge because of my interest in trading and my desire to Gaining experience in this field, and I learned several skills from this challenge, including data analysis, critical thinking, communication skills, teamwork, and a sense of responsibility.

She added: The challenge helped me communicate with the team to reach an appropriate investment strategy, and I reached a level of readiness to start in the real world and work hard and confidently by gaining experience from this competition. Maryam invited other Emirati students looking to enter the trade to join the competition in the future.

Research and audit

Heba Zaki Shanti, Jordanian, Abu Dhabi University said: I benefited a lot from participating in the trading challenge between ADNOC and Bloomberg, and from sitting with team members to discuss different stocks and determine the expected shares to rise and then make the decision to buy them or not, and I learned several skills through this challenge, Foremost among them is the research and scrutiny skill to make decisions, and the skill of effective communication with others, as I was able to get to know and work with new people.

She added: I wanted to participate in the competition to gain real experience in the field of trading and investment and because I aspire to be a pioneer in this field, and after more than half of the competition has passed, I feel that I am 75% ready to trade in the real world, but I believe that at the end of the competition I will be 100% ready to trade .

Shanti said: My advice to other Emirati students looking to enter the trade to start at a young age and not to miss any opportunity to learn, whether through a competition or a seminar because participation will teach them basic strategies and skills that will make them able to be one of the most important entrepreneurs in the future.