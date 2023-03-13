Participants in the “Bridges of Good” campaign confirmed that Emirati values ​​and human meanings are the motive behind their participation in the campaign, which was launched today at the Dubai World Trade Center, to supply 15,000 food parcels and life necessities for those affected in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Turkish Republic, as a result of the earthquake that occurred. Finally signed in the two countries.

And the Executive Director of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, stated that the UAE does not hesitate to extend a helping hand to those in need and those affected by natural disasters in the world, adding that the “Bridges of Good” campaign that was launched today in the Dubai Trade Center The global initiative, in cooperation between Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives and the Emirates Red Crescent, targets those affected by the earthquake that occurred in Syria and Turkey, finally.

He continued: “The campaign was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to collect aid for the affected people in both Syria and Turkey, and therefore there is cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Community Development, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives.” To pack and prepare food parcels and life necessities, to send them to the affected people in the two countries.

The campaign aims to prepare 15,000 parcels during the campaign to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake, with the participation of 1,500 volunteers, both male and female, from citizens and residents, whether institutions, individuals, or schools and universities.

The volunteer, Majid Saif Al Kaabi, from the Emirates Red Crescent, said: “The (Bridges of Good 2) campaign is attended by a large number of individuals, institutions, schools, universities, government and private agencies, whether male or female, citizens and residents, more than 1,500 people,” adding that ” The UAE extends a helping hand to the far and near, since the establishment of the union at the hands of the late, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and our leadership constantly affirms that people come first.

The volunteer from the Red Crescent, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Balushi, said: “The message of the volunteers from the Red Crescent Center in Dubai is that we embody the vision of the leadership in societal and human cohesion, as the children of Zayed Al Khair used to be interdependent in supporting others, especially the peoples of the afflicted brotherly and friendly countries.”

He pointed out that the presence of volunteers, young and old, sends a message to the world that the UAE is the country of humanity, and the sustainability of volunteer work among the people of the UAE, indicating that Islamic teachings, humanitarian work and Emirati values ​​are the main motive behind his participation in volunteering.