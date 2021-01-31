In France, police officers fined participants in a mass orgy for violating measures introduced to combat the spread of coronavirus infection. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Law enforcement officers raided a specially rented warehouse in the suburbs of Paris on Friday evening, January 29, after receiving reports of a meeting of men and women at a “slutty” party. When the police arrived at the warehouse, the event, which was attended by about a hundred people, was in full swing. As explained by the source leading the investigation, the Parisians violated the curfew, and also “there were problems with masks and social distancing.”

The orgy participants did not resist the police. Three organizers of the orgy were arrested, the rest were fined for non-compliance with anti-coronavirus rules. In addition, the guards seized sound and light equipment, as well as alcohol.

Earlier in France, 30 police officers threw a party where they danced to the “Macarena”, and got caught: the event was illegal. The party took place right at the police station in the commune of Oberville. Employees violated health regulations and curfews, which are under investigation. Now they face administrative sanctions.

From January 16, France has a curfew. All restaurants and cafes, theaters, cinemas and museums are closed in the country. All arriving in the country from countries outside the European Union must pass a coronavirus test before departure and repeat it upon arrival in France, and then go to a mandatory weekly quarantine.

According to official figures, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in France exceeded 3 million people, 72.8 thousand people with coronavirus have died.