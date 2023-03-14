Participants in the “Bridges of Good” campaign confirmed that Emirati values ​​and human meanings are the motive behind their participation in the campaign, which was launched yesterday at the Dubai World Trade Center, to prepare 15,000 parcels (catering and relief, food and life necessities) for those affected in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic. Turkey, as a result of the earthquake that occurred in the two countries recently.

And the Executive Director of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, stated that the UAE does not hesitate to extend a helping hand to those in need and those affected by natural disasters worldwide, adding that the “Bridges of Good” campaign, which was launched yesterday, targets those affected by the earthquake that occurred. It happened in Syria and Turkey, finally.

He continued, “The campaign was launched by collecting aid for the affected people in both Syria and Turkey, and there is cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Community Development, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s global initiatives, to pack and prepare food parcels and life necessities, to be sent to the affected people in the two countries.”

The volunteer, Majid Saif Al Kaabi, from the Emirates Red Crescent, said: “The (Bridges of Good) campaign is attended by a large number of individuals, institutions, schools, universities, government and private agencies, whether male or female, citizens and residents, more than 1,500 people.” He added that « The UAE extends a helping hand to the far and near, since the establishment of the union at the hands of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and our leadership constantly affirms that the human being comes first.

The volunteer from the Red Crescent, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Balushi, said: “The message of the volunteers from the Red Crescent Center in Dubai is that we embody the vision of the leadership in societal and human cohesion, as the children of Zayed Al Khair used to be interdependent in supporting others, especially the peoples of the afflicted brotherly and friendly countries.”

He pointed out that the presence of volunteers, young and old, sends a message to the world that the UAE is the country of humanity, and the sustainability of volunteer work among the people of the Emirates, indicating that Islamic teachings, humanitarian work and Emirati values ​​are the main motive behind his participation in volunteering.