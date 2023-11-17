Overchuk: APEC summit participants adopted the final declaration taking into account the position of the Russian Federation

Participants in the Asia-Pacific Cooperation (APEC) summit adopted a final declaration taking into account Russia’s position, this was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who heads the Russian delegation, reports RIA News.

He noted that the “calm working” document was agreed upon by consensus. According to the politician, it does not contain toxic political themes and indicates the main economic problems.

Overchuk added that the declaration addresses issues of climate, digital transformation, and women’s rights. It allows “to move forward within the framework of the Peruvian Chairmanship.”

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Russian delegation considers the summit a success; it was possible to achieve consensus in difficult conditions. He said that Russia was received kindly at the event; in accordance with the protocol, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeted the politicians in San Francisco.

Earlier, Overchuk said that the Russian delegation told participants at the APEC summit about the growth and diversification of the country’s economy. He also emphasized that qualitative growth is taking place due to industry and processing industries, and not due to extractive industries.