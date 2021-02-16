The vaccine against coronavirus infection was made by a participant in the Battle of Rzhev, an honorary citizen of the Tver region, Ivan Kladkevich, who turned 96 in August 2020. It was announced on February 16 on its website regional government.

Vaccination took place in the vaccination room of the regional clinical hospital.

According to the veteran, at present, it depends on each resident of the Tver region how quickly the country will cope with the coronavirus infection. “I came to the vaccination without any fear. We must save ourselves from this “plague”, ”he noted.

As of Tuesday, 33,734 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the Tver region, 70.7% of the received vaccine was used.

Since January 18, a large-scale vaccination of the population against COVID-19 has been underway in Russia. The need for this was stated by the head of state Vladimir Putin. In his opinion, the Russian vaccine against coronavirus is the best in the world, which is now shown by practice.

A total of 4,099,323 cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 80 979 deaths were recorded, 3 624 663 patients recovered.

