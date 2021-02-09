A participant in an unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow on January 23 was detained for beating a policeman. About it TASS said the representative of the Main Directorate of the RF IC for Moscow Yulia Ivanova.

The charges were brought against a 29-year-old participant in an unauthorized rally in the capital. According to investigators, on January 23, during an illegal protest, a man near Strastnoy Boulevard hit a police officer several times with his fist.

The investigation intends to petition the court for his detention.

Earlier, commenting on the blocking of Moscow streets during unauthorized actions on January 23 and 31, as well as on February 2, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that only “thanks to decisive actions by the police” it was possible to stabilize the situation.

He also stressed that the actions of the security forces allow “to avoid some worse consequences,” and that law enforcement officers should not have agreed with the Kremlin on the decision to cordon off in the center of the capital.