A participant in the Televisa program 'Little gigants' She suffers from an illness that was detected in her childhood, since she was 9 years old when she began to feel bad, they took her to the doctor and she was diagnosed.

Through her social networks, she is Magaby Garay, who is currently 23 years old and was part of 'Little Giants'shares on her social networks that she suffers from endometriosis.

Magaby Garay was part of the Televisa program 'Pequeños Gigantes', in 2011, and in these years he has received medical attention to move forward, but it has not been easy at all.

Magaby Garay. Instagram photo

In the framework of World Endometriosis Daythe singer Magaby Garay mentions what her experience has been like having to live and deal with this condition.

“It was very difficult for me to share that part of my privacy with them. Endometriosis overwhelmed me for many years, knocked me down and made me doubt my strength. Supported by my God, family and friends, I have moved forward,” says Magaby Garay.

The singer also mentions “I continue in the fight”she does not give up and goes from doctor to doctor, always with faith, in God above all.

In one of the images that Magaby Garay posts on Instagram showing herself in a hospital room: “We know how strong we are, until being strong is our only option,” he commented. “They say that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger… and yes,” she also writes.

“Please! “Do not normalize living with pain,” adds Gabriela Garay, the singer's real name, in her message, and asks people who are going through the same situation to fight and not give up.

