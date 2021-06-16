The program La voz Perú premiered this Monday on the Latina Televisión signal. Among the surprises of the night, the presentation of the first participant stood out, who moved the jury by singing the song “Retama Flower” .

Within seconds of starting, Eva Ayllón and Daniel Darcourt pressed the red button looking to convince her to be part of his team. In turn, Guillermo Dávila and Mike Bahía did the same. At the end of the topic, the four jurors stood up and applauded Luz Merly.

After that, the participant had to choose her coach after hearing the opinion of the judges. The first to give his impressions was the Venezuelan singer.

“Really, what you transmit is too strong. This genre is not really located because I did not grow up here, but your voice pulls me to ask you, please, to join my team “, said the artist.

When it was the turn of Mike Bahía, he also praised Luz Merly’s performance. “I think that few artists or few singers manage to connect the voice and the heart. As we say in Colombia, you sang with your heart in your hand. There are moments that I feel that more than a note is a regret, obviously you do it in a perfect tonality, “he added.

However, the first participant chose Eva Ayllón as her coach. It was with her that he ended up dancing and singing “Retama flower”In the center of the stage of La voz Perú.

Thanks to La voz Peru

Through Instagram, Participant Luz Merly thanked the singing contest for giving it a try. “At last I can shout from the rooftops that I am on La Voz Peru, thank you Latina TV, thank you all for your beautiful words and wishes. To carry on with faith and love ”, expressed the young singer.

The voice Peru

Luz Merly participated in Viña del Mar 2020

The Ayacucho singer Luz Merly participated in the Viña del Mar Festival 2020 with the song “For a better tomorrow”. However, he did not get the necessary score to win the silver gull.

Daniel Lazo is excited to hear “Flor de retama” in La voz

The winner of La voz Perú in 2013 used his social networks to congratulate Merly light. The young singer said “I wish luck to all the new talents that La Voz Perú promises us. But wao … Luz Merly (from Ayacucho at heart) starts the new season with ‘Flor de retama’. The program promises. I’m your fan, well sung. Good luck to everyone”.

Daniel Lazo excited after hearing Flor de retama in La Voz Perú

Luz Merly thanked messages of support after participating in La voz Perú

The current participant of the singing reality show I use their social networks to express their appreciation for the support you have received. After his recent participation, he wrote: “At last I can shout from the rooftops that I am in La voz Peru. Thank you Latina, thank you all for your beautiful words and wishes. To carry on with faith and love ”.

Luz Merly after interpreting “Flor de retama” in La voz Perú: “To continue forward”

The voice Peru was tuned in by more than a million people

The Latina reality show returned to the small screen and managed to captivate the attention of Peruvian viewers. According to Kantar Ibope Media, The debut of La voz Perú obtained 11.8 rating points and was seen by more than a million followers.

La voz Perú: know the rating achieved by the program on its return to television

Judges of La voz began the reality show by interpreting “Y se llama Perú”

On Monday June 14th was the premiere of the famous singing reality show and the four judges were in charge of opening the show. Guillermo Dávila, Mike Bahía, Eva Ayllón and Daniela Darcourt shone on stage.

The controversial opinion of Milagros Leiva about “Flor de retama”

In early May, Milagros Leiva caused controversy by stating on her Willax show that the composition of Martina Portocarrero placeholder image, was sung by walkers.

“No Martina, but we all know who sings ‘Flor de Retama’; Who Martina ?; what do you think when the hikers sing Flor de Retama “, expressed the host of Milagros Leiva, interview.

