On Wednesday, October 26, “The voice Kids” had an electrifying edition. The singing program continues in its casting stage, and that day a young Venezuelan woman appeared, who would perplex all the members of the jury.

His story would not go unnoticed. The motivation of Valentine of the Angels It is her paralyzed brother, a member of her family who drives her to improve day by day.

The presentation of Valentina de los Ángeles in “La voz kids”

The contestant amazed the members of the jury with an impressive and powerful version of “The ship of oblivion” by Jose jose. Immediately, Eva Ayllon, Maricarmen Marin, Ezio Oliva Y Victor Munoz They pressed the button and turned to see the young Venezuelan.

After finishing his presentation, Valentine of the Angels he broke down for what he had achieved. Ezio came along with the rest of the jury to congratulate her and support her in this special moment.

The motivation of Valentina de los Ángeles: her brother

The jury of “The voice Kids” spoke highly of the contestant’s singing. “You’ve been nervous and you’ve sung that way. Use your nerves well”, he exclaimed. Maricarmen Marin. “You have impressive energy and power. You are an innate artist,” he said. Victor Munoz.

After these comments, Valentine of the Angels told his story. “I come for a reason: my brother Sebastían. He is 2 years old,” he said. “He has a condition: cerebral palsy. I always sang to him so that he can cheer up. It is my motivation,” he expressed.

Eva Ayllón’s recommendation to Valentina de los Ángeles

The figure of Peruvian music spoke to the contestant about “The voice Kids” about his idol Mom Laferte. “She is an extraordinary singer, but God gave her what she has. We do not need another Mom Laferte, ”she opined.

“I have conversations with them, but you have to be very careful with your throat, with the possibility that you have to sing. You must have your identity, you must sing like you,” she added.