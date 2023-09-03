Many well-known figures rose to fame after being participants in ‘This is war’; however, this young man made a name for himself by having a football background. In fact, he not only went through Sporting Cristal and Alianza Lima, but he was part of the Peruvian soccer teambut due to fate, he ended up succeeding in a musical group.

Which member of ‘Esto es guerra’ went through the selection and shines as a singer?

‘Chevy’ is an outstanding dancer who is part of the cast of ‘Esto es guerra’. Photo: composition LR/’This is war’/Instagram

Yojhan Escamilo Cartagenabetter known as ‘chevy‘, is a dancer and reality boy who initially trained as a footballer. “I was going to be a professional footballer (…). I did all my (training of) minors in (Sporting) Glass. Then I went to Lima Alliance. I was in reserve alliance. Later, I had my way through the selection. A microcycle in the under-17“, he detailed.

‘Chevy’ played in the lower ranks of Sporting Cristal and Alianza Lima. Photo: Capture America See also Rafael Cardozo assures that his wedding party with Cachaza will exceed that of Natalie and Yaco

At the moment, ‘Chevy’ He is part of ‘Esto es guerra’ and is also the mainstay of Bryan Torres’ musical band, those of the hotwhere the partner of Samahara Lobatón also sings.

What happened to ‘Chevy’ and Gino Assereto?

A few days ago, the Ministry of Culture denounced ‘This is war‘ for racist comments issued by Gino Assereto against ‘Chevy’ in one of his transmissions, the reality boy is also being investigated by the prosecution.

‘Chevy’ ‘breaks’ it in Los de la caliente. Photo: Instagram/@losdelacaliente

What relationship did ‘Chevy’ and Micheille Soifer have?

‘Chevy’ and Micheille Soifer dancing. Photo: Diffusion

Magaly Medina issued a report in February 2022 in which she hinted at a romance between the interpreter of ‘killer bonbon‘ and the dancer; In the images it was possible to see that the singer stayed to sleep in Micheille Soifer’s apartment, but she denied having a link with escamilus and clarified that their relationship is strictly labor.