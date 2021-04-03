The assault on a house in the cottage village of Novye Veshki in Mytishchi near Moscow, where on March 30, a local resident Vladimir Bardanov barricaded himself and fired at law enforcement officers, lasted about half an hour. On April 3, the deputy commander of the Lynx SOBR of the Russian Guard, who took part in the special operation, said this.

“I can say that the assault itself lasted about 30 minutes. The rest of the time we waited until the ammunition that he had stored burned out,” said Solovyov Live on the YouTube channel.

According to a soldier of the Russian Guard, during the arrest of Bardanov, it was impossible to use gas, which could spread throughout the village. He noted that until the last moment, attempts were made to save Bardanov’s life.

The man who barricaded himself, added the deputy commander of the SOBR, used combat grenades and weapons against the security forces.

“These were RGD combat grenades with homemade fuses, fired from automatic weapons. The caliber is probably 7.62. Most likely, it was a Kalashnikov assault rifle, ”he stressed.

As the fighter of the Russian Guard told, Bardanov fired unprofessionally, but aimed – bursts in the direction of the group.

The participants in the assault could go upstairs, where the attacker was hiding, only along the spiral staircase. The deputy commander of the SOBR also said that, possibly, a banner was installed in Bardanov’s office. It was decided to use a flashbang grenade. According to him, at the same time, a high-power explosive device detonated at Bardanov, then a fire started and ammunition began to explode.

Bardanov was repeatedly offered to surrender, but there was no reaction. According to his daughter, he was afraid to go to prison, said a member of the special operation.

During the assault, all measures were taken to protect all citizens living nearby. Novye Veshki has dense buildings, so the soldiers had to use weapons only in a safe direction.

“Since this is not a counter-terrorist operation, we were limited in the use of small arms,” ​​the special forces soldier emphasized.

In the course of the special operation, four storm groups of three people each, two specialists with inspection equipment, and one more specialist-explosive technician worked, said the deputy commander of the SOBR “Lynx”.

On March 30, police and FSB officers came to Bardanov’s house in the village of Novye Veshki to be detained in connection with the possession of weapons. The man opened fire on them from the window, and then threw two grenades, one of which exploded.

At that time, his family was with him in the building. Later, Bardanov released all his relatives, and he barricaded himself in the house. He blew up the stairs to the second floor so that the security forces could not get to him.

During the assault, one security officer was wounded in the leg, he was hospitalized.

Fighters of the Russian Guard fired several times from a grenade launcher at Bardanov’s house. The fire was directed at the windows of the building. As a result, a fire broke out.

Later, the burned body of allegedly Bardanov was found in his house.

As reported on March 31 by the Rosgvardia, Bardanov was legally issued a weapon permit.

On April 1, it became known that investigators seized more than 30 machine guns and pistols, grenades, and more than 100 thousand cartridges from Bardanov’s house.