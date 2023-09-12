A Moscow court has convicted a 46-year-old participant in the murder of thief in law Vyacheslav Ivankov (“Yaponchik”), reports press service capital prosecutor’s office.

According to the department, Nugzar Popov joined an organized criminal group, one of whose members in 2009 shot and killed crime boss Vyacheslav Ivankov (known as “Yaponchik”) as he was leaving a restaurant on Khoroshevskoye Highway.

It is known that Popov gave instructions to the shooter to fire and ensure a safe retreat after the murder of Ivankov. The court sentenced Popov to 16 years in prison to be served in a maximum security correctional colony in accordance with the article of the criminal case of murder committed by an organized group for hire.

Earlier, thief in law Lekha Semipalatinsky was sentenced in Moscow.