The new NPO 3 program Fatale Liefde, in which victims of intimate partner violence enter into a conversation with Olcay Gulsen, can count on criticism from Tessel ten Zweege. She was the first to be seen in the series last Tuesday, but is angry about the way KRO-NCRV and production house SkyHigh TV dealt with her and her wishes. “We are not entertainment,” she writes in an account on the business platform LinkedIn. Production house SkyHigh TV says in a reaction that it regrets the situation.

#Participant #Fatale #love #angry #sensationhungry #method #entertainment