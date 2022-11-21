Home page politics

Of: Catherine Reikowski

Has to live with many threats: Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD). © Britta Pedersen/dpa

Partial vaccination requirement in Germany before the end: According to ARD, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) will phase out the corona vaccination requirement.

Berlin – Like them ARD according to circles of the Federal Ministry of Health, the institution-related vaccination obligation should not be extended at the end of the year. This means that people who work in nursing professions no longer have to be vaccinated in order to be able to practice their profession.

The justification of the Federal Ministry of Health states that the compulsory corona vaccination can no longer achieve the intended effect – this is therefore also due to new variants.

Corona: End of partial vaccination due to medical reasons

“The goal was for employees in certain facilities to be vaccinated in order to reduce the risk to vulnerable groups. However, this effect can no longer be assumed with the increase in the corona variant BQ.1.1 daily News the information from the Ministry of Health.

With a “more or less completely immune variant” there is no longer any basis for partial vaccination. The new variant would favor the so-called immune escape – more and more people who have been vaccinated or recovered are suffering from corona. The vaccination also protects even less against transmission of the virus to others.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) recently left open whether the institution-related vaccination requirement in the health and care sector will expire or be extended at the end of the year. “We will make how we deal with the institution-related vaccination requirement depend on the course of the autumn and winter wave,” he said in October during the government survey in the Bundestag when asked whether he wanted to let the law expire or extend it.

Patient Protection Foundation welcomes the end of partial vaccination

The facility-related vaccination requirement has been in effect since mid-March. The health authorities can issue activity or entry bans for employees of clinics or care facilities if they do not present proof of vaccination or recovery when requested or do not have a certificate that exempts them from a corona vaccination. The legal basis for compulsory vaccination expires at the end of the year.

There had been repeated criticism of the regulation, among other things because of the effort involved in enforcing compulsory vaccination against the corona virus. Demands for an end had become louder from the countries and the industry. “The vaccination protects against serious illnesses and death, but not against the transmission of the virus,” said the chairman of the Patient Protection Foundation Eugen Brysch Handelsblatt, who would welcome the possible end of partial vaccination. He said: “That’s why the facility-related vaccination requirement came to nothing from the start.” Many federal states and health authorities have already delayed sanctions. (dpa/kat)