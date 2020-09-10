The government finally decided to allow parents to remain in partial activity compensated in the event of the closure of classes to look after children.

While the government announced Wednesday evening that private sector employees forced to keep their children due to a school closure without being able to telework may, under conditions, be placed in partial activity, the spokesperson for the Peep, the second federation of associations of parents of pupils, Hubert Salaün, declares to appreciate the measure but estimates Thursday, September 10 on franceinfo that he “It would have been better if we already knew about this device in September, it would have made it possible to start the year in a more peaceful way”.

franceinfo: Are you satisfied with the return of partial unemployment?

Hubert Salaün: VSis what we expected because it will relieve the parents. There is still a lot of concern. Parents see classes closing in neighboring municipalities, in their municipality, high schools now. So at least the parents will be able to justify the fact that they are going to keep the children in front of their employer. The situation is already complicated like that, adding complex relationships with the employer was not easy.

The device will be retroactive until the beginning of September. Is this a good thing?

It would have been better if we already knew this device in September, it would have allowed to start the year in a more serene way. We have seen, for example, parents who had symptoms in their children and who preferred to have them tested, who in the meantime put their children to school because they did not necessarily have a solution to keep them. , and once the result of the test came, we realized that we had to close the school because the children were in contact with others. So the more peaceful the parents, the more easily they can stop to look after their children and the less school will be closed.

Of course, we are going to spend a little money to compensate these parents, but closing the schools costs a lot more economically and socially. It is better if a few parents can stay at home rather than forcing all parents to stay at home for 15 days. Hubert Salaün, spokesperson for the Peepto franceinfo

Do you hope that pedagogical continuity can be quickly put in place, for the pupils kept at home?

In my area, there is a large high school which has just closed so from Monday pedagogical continuity was put in place for the students. We can think that the establishments now have had the time to prepare for this, have been able to experiment a little with new tools, and put in place common procedures. Fifteen days without school now is no longer acceptable. We had a degraded system in the spring, now the school has to function properly.

Will the parents endure this new return home?

We do not have a choice. If the schools are closed because the Covid-19 is circulating, we have no choice. We have been living in a constrained life which has not been comfortable for families for over six months. So we will have to take responsibility for the children. The urgency is perhaps sometimes less important at the primary level or if it is a week or two weeks of closure. But when it comes to high schools, when children prepare for exams, prepare for Parcoursup, have specialties, we cannot afford to waste 15 days in the program. So, we really need education, quality pedagogical continuity that is put in place very quickly.