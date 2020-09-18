After announcing compensation to the tune of 84% of the net salary for the employee to deal with the health crisis, the government had promised controls to ensure the proper use of partial unemployment. Today, more than 270,000 have actually been conducted. “Cross-referencing of files, studies of schedules or even searches of mailboxes, the investigators detected more than 225 million euros of fraud” explained journalist Justine Weyl, Thursday, September 17, on France 2. But according to the Ministry of Labor, more than half of this amount has already been recovered.

Declaring an employee to be partially unemployed, while asking him to work, is one of the fraud techniques highlighted by investigators. “Dishonest business leaders also sometimes declared employees who did not exist, or who were on leave or on sick leave “, explains Justine Weyl, before highlighting another scam strategy: “Inflating the number of hours or the salaries of employees to earn more”. The total amount of fraud concerns, but represents only 1% of the total envelope, estimated at more than 30 billion euros.