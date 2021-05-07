The Constitutional Court decided that climate protection should be prioritized. Markus Lanz’s group will debate this as well as gender-appropriate language. Friedrich Merz does not take any prisoners.

Hamburg – At “Markus Lanz” on Thursday evening, Friedrich Merz (CDU) is the focus. The controversial Union politician justifies his wish to return to the big Berlin stage with the state of politics in Germany: “I would like to look back from the outside and say: watch out, we have a few structural problems here, we are not planning clean enough and we do not prepare sufficiently for things that are foreseeable. ”

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said a year ago: “In the event that we have vaccine, that we have tested and that we have recovered, we must have forgery-proof vaccination cards.”

Friedrich Merz on “Markus Lanz”: “We will have to get used to the fact that we have a crisis as a permanent state”

Lanz then wants to know from Merz what it means if he is not heard with such warnings. Merz explains that this is due to the fact that the rulers are “completely absorbed” by the crisis, and it is not just him who feel like this: “You don’t just listen to me sometimes. Often enough, they don’t listen to scientists, they don’t listen to practitioners. ”Merz is therefore not afraid to speak of“ partial state failure ”. He does all of this with stressful calm – he shouldn’t get really upset until later.

Corona situation an enormous burden for nurses: Destructive judgment of a practitioner

Before that, Lanz gave the floor to the intensive care nurse Ricardo Lange. He became known after he delivered an emotional description of the state of his profession and the situation in intensive care units on the stage of the federal press conference. With “Markus Lanz” he goes up again: Politicians exploit the “emotional blackmail” of nursing staff, after all, nobody wants to let their patients down. The shortage of staff “that existed before the pandemic” would create further dangers for patients. Because you cannot look after everyone at the same time, Lange feels “like a lifeguard who does not notice that someone falls into the water behind you”.

“You come home feeling bad because he’s been my patient for whom I was responsible. And due to a lack of staff, I have to sit at home and think about it, ”explains Lange. The mood in the studio, similar to Lange’s appearance next to Jens Spahn, is depressing. Then Lange goes one step further: “For me this is not emotional blackmail, but emotional rape. That’s a harsh word, but that’s exactly how it feels when you’re sitting at home with this fate. “After the corona pandemic, Lange already sees another catastrophe on the horizon:” The next thing that falls on our feet is the thing with the multi-resistant germs. Nothing happens there either. “

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on May 6th:

Friedrich Merz (CDU) – politician

(CDU) – politician Nicole Diekmann – ZDF journalist

– ZDF journalist Prof. Claudia Kemfert – Economist

– Economist Ricardo Lange – Intensive care carers

It gets heated towards the end of the program when the economist Claudia Kemfert tries to explain how Germany can cover its electricity needs with renewable energies. The reason for the debate is the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court, which obliges the legislature to undertake more comprehensive environmental and climate protection. “For the first time since its almost 30-year existence, Article 20a of the Basic Law was applied in its actual form. Namely: That climate protection is a fundamental right and that intergenerational justice is also applied, ”explains Kemfert.

“Markus Lanz” round debates the climate judgment and the gender asterisk with Merz

Merz agrees that it is “a groundbreaking judgment” that he considers “correct”. But the longer the conversation goes on, the more he gets into confrontation with Scientists For Future member Kemfert: “There are some on the way who think you could turn the whole system upside down,” says Merz and asks: “Where does this stream come from? No country in the world does it like we do. I am very, very skeptical whether these calculations will work out. There are days in Germany when there is no wind and no sun shines – where does the electricity come from for the aluminum industry that needs electricity to the second? ”

At night, says Merz, the sun doesn’t shine and there isn’t always wind. Kemfert complains that this is “an extreme scenario”, “which we can prove that it occurs once a year for ten days. The remaining days we have a surplus of renewable energies and that is scientifically proven. “

When it comes to the topic of renewable energies, the group remains just as irreconcilable as the final topic of gender-sensitive language. Talkmaster Lanz puts it on the agenda because Merz recently said in an interview that there was a consensus in the republic to reject “gender language”. And what, Lanz wants to know, if you go into a coalition with the Greens, who set store by it? Merz leaves no doubt that he will hold on to his position: “If the Greens want to do that, then there are two versions of the coalition agreement, one with an asterisk and one without. Everyone should do what they want. But I don’t want to be instructed on public radio that I have to do that. ”

ZDF journalist Nicole Diekmann finds conciliatory tones at the end of the heated argument: “At least we talked about it once.”

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion of the show

The “Markus Lanz” discussion group is only slowly gaining momentum on Thursday evening, but at the end it turns into an emotional exchange of blows. What Talkmaster Lanz fails to do with his questions to Friedrich Merz, works all by itself when it comes to the topics of renewable energies and gender-sensitive language. The fact that Ricardo Lange, Nicole Diekmann and Claudia Kemfert talk together for about as long as Merz ensures that a real discussion rarely arises. Instead, the guests share their opinions, experiences and scientific findings – without Merz, who “wants to become something in this country”, as Lanz says, grappling with what has been said.