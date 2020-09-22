The first round of partial legislative elections, Sunday, September 20, had little surprise. Starting with the participation rate, rickety, which fluctuates between 13% and 21% in the six constituencies concerned. An expected demobilization, as this type of election does not usually attract crowds (around 30% participation in 2018), and even less in times of pandemic.

If it is perilous to draw major political lessons when the results are marked by a strong abstention, the ballot was however marked by the immediate elimination of all the LaREM candidates. A complete rout which is part of the continuity of municipal failures and results in the now certain loss of a seat in the National Assembly for the majority group. In the 11th constituency of Yvelines, Pierre Luce, who was to succeed Nadia Hai, who became minister delegate to the city, indeed failed to qualify for the second round, with only 15.4% of the vote. Far behind LR Philippe Benassaya (36.7%) and Génération.s candidate Sandrine Grandgambe (24.9%). In 2017, LaREM nevertheless collected 33% of the votes in the first round in the same territory.

The contrast with the macronist wave of legislative elections three years ago is all the more violent in the 1st constituency of Haut-Rhin, where LaREM collapses, with 3% of the vote against 26% in 2017. The seat, previously assigned to Eric Straumann (LR), now mayor of Colmar, should stay on the right, Yves Hemedinger having come largely in the lead (45.4%) ahead of the ecologist Frédéric Hilbert (23.6%).

Little suspense among the socialists

None of the other five constituencies should, moreover, change color at the end of the second round. The gap is certainly less tight between LR (25%) and EELV (22.8%) in the other blue-green duel of the second round. But in this 3rd district of Maine-et-Loire, the environmental candidate Daphnée Raveneau – already supported among others by the PCF and the PS – no longer has any reserves of votes, unlike her right-wing competitor.

Little suspense also in the socialist constituencies put into play: in the 5th district of Seine-Maritime, Gérard Leseul (PS) is well ahead of the candidate RN Jean-Cyril Montier (40% against 18%). In the 9th district of Val-de-Marne, straddling Vitry-sur-Seine and Alfortville, the socialist Isabelle Santiago (33.7%) will face in the second round the deputy national secretary of EELV, Sandra Regol (17.4%) %). Note that participation was particularly low in Vitry, around only 10%. Communist Fatmata Konaté, appointed by the local sections but whose nomination was not validated by the PCF national council, obtained 9.67% of the votes in this constituency. The PCF mayor of Vitry, Pierre Bell-Lloch, called for a vote for the leftist candidate who came first in the first round.

Gabriel Attal put the results into perspective

Finally, the seat of the 2nd constituency of Reunion, until then occupied by Huguette Bello, affiliated with the Communist deputies, should remain in the GDR group. With 52.15% of the vote, Karine Lebon, supported by the former deputy who became mayor of Saint-Paul, was deprived of a victory in the first round due to abstention (to win, you have to 50% of voters and 25% of registrants).

The government rushed to send its spokesperson Gabriel Attal on a demining operation on Monday morning. “There is absolutely no surprise in the result, assured the Secretary of State questioned by France Inter on the rout of his camp. These are partial legislative elections that took place in constituencies that were strongholds of the PS or “Republicans”. That we had, with the exception of one, not even won in 2017. So we did not particularly expect to win today ridings that we had not won in 2017, ”he said. he adds. And the lost seat in the Yvelines? “The outgoing MP did not represent herself”, justifies Gabriel Attal.

Macronie side, there remains a partial legislative to eventually catch up. Another election must take place in the 6th constituency of Pas-de-Calais, where a LaREM seat is also at stake. Former MP Brigitte Bourguignon has been appointed Minister Delegate for Autonomy in the Castex government and her deputy must resign in the coming weeks. Communist Patricia Duvieubourg has already applied for it, in a joint ticket with Génération.s.