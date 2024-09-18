Authorities announce partial evacuation in Toropets due to drone attack and fire

In the city of Toropets in the Tver region, a partial evacuation of the population has been announced from areas where air defense forces are repelling a drone attack and a fire is being localized. This was reported by the press service of the regional government in Telegram-channel.

According to the authorities, the Governor of the Tver Region, Igor Rudenya, made this decision to ensure the safety of residents.