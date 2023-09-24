Half of the seats in the French Senate are scheduled to go to elections on Sunday. About 77,000 local and regional politicians are entitled to vote in the partial elections on Sunday.

Unlike the National Assembly, the Senate is not elected by direct universal suffrage. The conservatives are expected to maintain their majority in the Senate. French President Emmanuel Macron’s camp holds 24 seats in the Senate. The Senate consists of 348 seats, elected for a six-year term. Half of the seats are subject to elections every three years.