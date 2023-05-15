Preliminary results point to a vote-to-vote dispute between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in power for 20 years, and oppositionist Kemal Kilicdaroglu, signaling the possibility of a second round in the presidential election. incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slightly below the 50% mark, followed by a gap of just four percentage points by opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. If at the end of the count none of the two exceeds 50%, the presidential election will have a second round.

At the moment, only 69% of the ballot boxes have been counted. But unofficial counts by two news agencies, one linked to the government and the other, private, closer to the opposition, based on more than 90% of the polls, indicate that Erdogan has 49.8% or 49.02% of the votes. votes and his opponent, Kilicdaroglu, 44.4% or 45.2%.

According to the electoral calendar, a possible second round will take place on May 28.

The election result is seen as crucial for the political future of Turkey, which has been led by Erdogan for 20 years. In two decades, the Turkish leader took an authoritarian and conservative-religious turn in this country of 85 million inhabitants, which has also moved away from the West and closer to Russia.

One of the greatest symbols of the process of combating the modern Turkish tradition of secularism launched by Erdogan was the reconversion of the historic Hagia Sophia, a museum in Istanbul since 1935, into a mosque. In 1935, with the process of modernization and secularization of the country, it had been transformed into a museum.

“We miss democracy,” declared opposition Kilicdaroglu, 74, with a smile on Sunday as he voted. “You’ll see. Spring will come back to this one, God willing, and it will last forever,” he added, referring to one of his campaign slogans.

Kilicdaroglu says he will try to return Turkey to the parliamentary system of governance, which Erdogan replaced with presidentialism in 2017. He has also pledged to restore the independence of the judiciary. Human Rights Watch, in its World Report 2022, pointed out that the Erdogan government has set back human rights in Turkey by decades.

Erdogan went to his polling station in Üsküdar, a conservative neighborhood in Istanbul, to vote, wishing “a prosperous future for the country and Turkish democracy”. During his campaign, Erdogan gambled on the memory of past achievements and also targeted opposition attacks and hurled accusations at other countries. Trying to stir up his ultra-conservative base, he also accused the opposition of supporting LGBTQ rights.

At the moment, the Turkish economy is doing poorly. Recently, the government’s volatile economic policy of low interest rates has triggered a spiral of cost of living and inflation crisis. His government’s slow response to a devastating earthquake in February in southeastern Turkey that killed 50,000 people has also fueled dissatisfaction among voters.

A victory or defeat for the 69-year-old Erdogan will also have repercussions beyond Turkey. A NATO member, Erdogan’s Turkey has been alienated and has had strained relations with allies such as the US and Germany in recent years. Thousands of political prisoners and activists could also be released if the opposition prevails.

In 2018, in the last presidential election, Erdogan won in the first round with more than 52.5% of the votes.

