In the streets of Madrid, the police are responsible for applying the re-containment partial which affect several popular districts in the south of the capital. There now needs to be an imperative reason to travel: going to work or taking your children to school for example. 850,000 people are affected. The pill goes all the more badly because it is considered discriminatory. “VSshould have been extended to all of Madrid because if I go to the city center I will bring the virus with me“, argues a resident reconfined.

The president of the region of Madrid, who took this step of re-containment, met this Monday the head of government to the ask for the reinforcement of the army. The situation there is considered worrying with more than 10,000 new cases per day. Hospitals are not yet saturated but the number of admissions is increasing rapidly. This re-containment partial was adopted for a period of two weeks.