The structures preserved in this way would not have been able to withstand the extreme weather conditions that are occurring more frequently in the region as a result of climate change.

Representatives of indigenous groups told American media that, according to their traditions, the collapse of the pyramid was a bad omen and heralded impending disaster. Ihuatzio experienced its rise between the 10th and 16th centuries, reaching its peak as the capital of the Purépecha groups, who dominated the region around Lake Pátzcuaro from the 13th century until the arrival of Europeans in the area in the early 19th century.