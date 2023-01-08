The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced that the Al Qudra cycling track will be partially closed today, from 1:30 pm until 6:00 pm, due to the start of the elite men’s race within the ladder cycling championship, calling on cyclists to use alternative lanes and warning users Roads to 13 streets affected by the race process for a period of time not exceeding a quarter of an hour.

The streets affected by the race will witness slow traffic or obstruction during its holding for a period of 10 to 15 minutes per street.

The list of affected streets includes Jumeirah Street, Infinity Bridge, Al Khaleej Street, 2nd December Street, 2nd Zabeel Street, Al Mustaqbal Street with a turn behind the Museum of the Future, Al Maidan Street, Al Manama Street, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street, Expo Street, Lehbab Street, Al Borsa Street, and Al Qudra Street at the end of the Al Qudra Cycle Path.

The “Elite Race” starts in the seventh season of the Peace Tournament for bicycles, from the historical Shindagha neighborhood in Dubai, to pass in the heart of Dubai and in the Salam area and extends for a distance of 172 km, as it starts from the historical Shindagha neighborhood, passing through many historical and heritage attractions, to reach the Al Qudra area, which Witness a competition for a distance of 68 kilometers within the tracks of the nature reserve, all the way to the finish line.

In this stage, 250 competitors from within the Emirates, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the world are competing, as the participants represent 40 teams and hold 37 nationalities.

The organizing committee of the race allocated financial prizes amounting to one million dirhams to the first-place finishers. Where the champion gets 250 thousand dirhams, the second gets 150 thousand dirhams, and the third gets 100 thousand dirhams, and the rest of the prizes are distributed among the centers, reaching the 20th place.