The Integrated Transport Centre announced a partial closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street – (E10) Abu Dhabi, and explained that 3 lanes on the left side towards Abu Dhabi will be closed starting from Monday, July 8, 2024 until Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
