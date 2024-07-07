The Integrated Transport Centre announced a partial closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street – (E10) Abu Dhabi, and explained that 3 lanes on the left side towards Abu Dhabi will be closed starting from Monday, July 8, 2024 until Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Partial closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10)

Abu Dhabi

From Monday, July 8, 2024

Until Wednesday, July 31, 2024 pic.twitter.com/3ZC2J47EoC — Abu Dhabi Mobility | AD Mobility (@ad_mobility) July 7, 2024