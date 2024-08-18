Ciudad Juarez.- The Chihuahua Border Bridge Trust (FPFCH) announced the partial closure of several lanes of the Paso del Norte International Bridge on Monday, August 19, and will extend until Sunday, August 25, from south to north.

These closures are part of its Annual Conservation and Maintenance Program, and will be carried out with the purpose of replacing the expansion joints of the bridge.

These joints are essential components that allow for the necessary structural movements of the bridge, helping to maintain its integrity and safety for all users.

Nayareli Rivera, coordinator of Social Communication at FPFCH, explained that the work will be carried out in four stages to mitigate as much as possible the impact on users of the bridge, which is one of the main border crossing routes in the region.

“Our intention is to carry out these works in a way that will have the least possible impact on those who use the bridge on a daily basis. We know that this crossing is vital for many, so we have carefully planned the work to minimise the inconvenience,” said Rivera.

The first stage of the works is scheduled to begin next Monday, August 19, and will continue until Sunday, August 25.

During this period, the closures will be carried out at night, from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., in order to avoid interference during peak traffic hours.

In this initial phase, the leftmost lane of the bridge will be closed, from south to north, specifically the one next to booth 101.

“We decided to close the bridge at night to reduce the impact on crossing times and avoid further inconvenience to users who depend on the bridge for their daily activities,” Rivera said.

“We understand that these closures may cause some inconvenience, but they are necessary to keep the bridge in the best possible condition and ensure everyone’s safety,” he added.

The expansion joints that will be replaced during this work allow the bridge to expand and contract in response to temperature changes and the loads it supports.

This process will prevent the formation of cracks and other damage that could compromise the structure of the bridge.

“These works are a preventive measure to avoid further damage to the bridge’s rolling surface,” Rivera said.

He added that “by ensuring that expansion joints function properly, we are protecting the infrastructure and, most importantly, the safety of our users.”