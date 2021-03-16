The Public Works Department of Ras Al Khaimah announced today the commencement of road maintenance work in the Al Qawasim Corniche towards the roundabout under the Ras Al Khaimah Bridge and from the roundabout towards the Qawasim Corniche, where one lane will be closed for maintenance work and one lane will remain open to traffic in both directions.

The Foundation said, in a statement: We inform you that maintenance work will continue for a period of no more than 3 days, starting from Wednesday, March 17th.





